1/1
ROSARIO TORRES FRAGA
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSARIO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosario Torres Fraga was born on October 5, 1928, in Bryan, Texas. She was called home on October 27, 2020 at the age of 92.

She was preceded in death by her parents Agustin and Juanita L. Torres; her brothers, Francisco, Jose, Alejandro, Felipe, Agustin, Jr. and sisters, Dolores Torres and Bertha Suarez.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jesse H. Fraga, her children, Dr. Mary Helen Fraga-Kingsbury, Susan Garza (Melvin Sharum), Victor T. Fraga, Teresa Rachel Bemisderfer (Dwight), Anita Gomez, Angelina T. Wilson (Kyle). She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, Connie, Melissa, Michael, Patricia, Bill, Stephanie, Warren, Alexis, Noah, and Matthew, and seven great-grandchildren. Her surviving siblings include brothers, Jesse and Robert Torres and sister Ma. Juanita Siordia along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Rosario's Celebration of Life begins with a public viewing on Monday, November 2, at 4:00 P.M. All are welcome for a short visit during this time. Rosary begins at 6:00 P.M. Extended family is welcomed to attend the rosary, up to capacity of 100.

Due to Covid limitations, the Funeral Mass and interment will be closed services.

Please adhere to current Covid protocols including masks and social distancing.



Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved