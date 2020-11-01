Rosario Torres Fraga was born on October 5, 1928, in Bryan, Texas. She was called home on October 27, 2020 at the age of 92.

She was preceded in death by her parents Agustin and Juanita L. Torres; her brothers, Francisco, Jose, Alejandro, Felipe, Agustin, Jr. and sisters, Dolores Torres and Bertha Suarez.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jesse H. Fraga, her children, Dr. Mary Helen Fraga-Kingsbury, Susan Garza (Melvin Sharum), Victor T. Fraga, Teresa Rachel Bemisderfer (Dwight), Anita Gomez, Angelina T. Wilson (Kyle). She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, Connie, Melissa, Michael, Patricia, Bill, Stephanie, Warren, Alexis, Noah, and Matthew, and seven great-grandchildren. Her surviving siblings include brothers, Jesse and Robert Torres and sister Ma. Juanita Siordia along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Rosario's Celebration of Life begins with a public viewing on Monday, November 2, at 4:00 P.M. All are welcome for a short visit during this time. Rosary begins at 6:00 P.M. Extended family is welcomed to attend the rosary, up to capacity of 100.

Due to Covid limitations, the Funeral Mass and interment will be closed services.

Please adhere to current Covid protocols including masks and social distancing.