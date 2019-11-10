|
Rose A. Wells, age 74, passed away on October 29, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born to Fermin and Cruz Wells on July 6, 1945 in San Antonio, Texas. Rose is survived by her children: Michael Byron Wells and wife Cheryl, Carol Cruz Wells and Christopher Niven Wells; eight grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; sister, Rita Lopez. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Michael Wells; brother, Adan Alonzo; sisters, Elida Alonzo and Oralia "Lolli" Cisneros. Rose worked for Military Finance for 5 years before she decided to go back to school. She completed her bachelor's and master's degree from Texas A&M Corpus Christi. She was a Spanish teacher for 10 years, working in several school districts alongside her husband, who was also a teacher. She went on to teach herself Korean and French. Rose never wanted to stop learning.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5:00PM-9:00PM with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM at the Schertz Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:00AM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019