Rose Dreiseszun, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away September 1 at the age of 93.

Rose was devoted to her husband, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Abraham J. Dreiseszun, who preceded her in death October 1, 2019. Together, Rose and Abe celebrated 76 years of a storybook romance and extraordinary marriage. Rose is survived by her daughters Trudy Shay Petty (Houston) and Marilyn Kaufman and son-in-law, Judge Aaron Kaufman (Dallas). Rose and Abe's daughter, Cheri London preceded her parents in death, as did their great-grandson, Micah London. Rose was an adored Grandmother to Lt. Col. (Ret.) Marc (Karen) London, Brad (Audra) London, Stephanie (Keith) Young, Jennifer Shay, Michelle Kaufman, Robert Kaufman, and Julie (Yoni) Kutler, and Great-Grandmother to eight wonderful great-grandchildren. Rose is also survived by her brothers, Dr. Barry Lubin and Dr. Arthur Lubin and her sister Tarry Hyman. Rose will be missed by countless family members, along with her extended Air Force family and close friends, all who treasured the time spent with both Rose and Abe.

A special thank you to Sandra Guerra, Paula Qualls and other caregivers at The Vista (Blue Skies of Texas West) for their extraordinary care and kindness the last few years.

A private, graveside service will be held September 7 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, where Rose will be buried alongside her beloved husband, Abe.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the Seligman-Washer Memorial Musical Arts Fund at Temple Beth El, 211 Belknap Place, San Antonio, TX 78212 (https://www.beth-elsa.org/donations/) or to a charity of your choice.

