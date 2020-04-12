|
On Friday, April 3, 2020, Rose Helen was called home after battling cancer. Her fight was both inspirational and courageous, as she fought this disease with unshakeable faith, grace, and dignity. . words that describe how she lived her life.
Rose Helen was the youngest of six children, born to the late William E. Mitchell and the late Rosa Brent Mitchell, in Montgomery, Alabama. She was blessed with God-loving parents who led a Christian life and taught their children the importance of God in their lives, and she never lost sight of her parents' teachings and religious experiences. As a result, she accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Old Ship A.M. E. Zion Church in Montgomery, Alabama.
Both of her parents stressed the importance of education, but it was her mother, Rosa Brent Mitchell who served as a catalyst. According to Rose Helen, her mother wanted to be a nurse, however her mother's father would not send her off to school because it was his belief that girls received enough training from their mothers. Rose Helen's mother promised, that if the Lord blessed her with a daughter she was going to make sure that she would attend college. The Lord blessed her with two daughters, the late Ethel M. Haynes and Rose Helen and they both attended college and earned two degrees, with Rose Helen receiving her Bachelors in Education and her Master's in Education from Tuskegee University. And the legacy continues, as Rose Helen's daughter has received her Bachelors and Masters in education, and is currently working on her doctorate, and Rose Helen's granddaughter will be graduating from college in May and will attend graduate school in the fall.
After graduating from Tuskegee University, Rose Helen taught at Vocational Home Economics at Talladega County Training School in Talladega, Alabama. While attending a conference in Dothan Alabama, Rose Helen met the love of her life, the late Porter Johnson.
Rose Helen and Porter were married for 49 years, and to their union they had one child, their baby, Rose Michelle Johnson-Craig. Porter served in the U.S. Air Force for 25 years, in which the family lived in: England, Idaho, Omaha, and Turkey. In 1972, they were stationed in San Antonio, in which Porter retired, and San Antonio became their home.
Rose Helen taught DoDea at the various places that they were stationed, and in San Antonio she taught Home Economics at Anson Jones Middle school in NISD until her retirement in May of 1998. We all know that the one person that has the greatest impact on the success of students is the teacher, and Rose Helen was one of those teachers. She touched the lives of many of her students, and was a positive voice of support and hope for them. Rose Helen also served as the department coordinator over electives, but more importantly she felt the staff at Anson Jones was the best staff in the NISD. They shared a special bond, to even this day they have a monthly luncheon, an event that Rose Helen looked forwarded to attending.
The family became active members of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in which Rose Helen served as Chairperson of Administrative Board, served as chairperson of SPRC, served as a volunteer for Vacation Bible School, and she was currently involved in the Worship Committee. But her highlight was overseeing the Acolytes, as this gave her an opportunity to work with the youth and demonstrate how their involvement has an important impact in the church.
In July of 1999, she received her greatest gift when her only grandchild, Mikaela Rose Craig was born, and she became a GrandMaMa. Those who know Rose Helen, know that Mikaela was her heart and soul, and she never shy about talking about Mikaela and her accomplishments.
Rose Helen remained actively involved with church and community. She was involved in Top Ladies of Distinction where she served as Chaplain, and she was also member of National Council of Negro Women, Ruth Jones McClendon Section.
Rose Helen will deeply be missed by her loving daughter, Rose Michelle Johnson-Craig; her son-in-law, Eric Craig; her granddaughter, Mikaela Craig; her niece that she loved as a daughter, Marilyn Mitchell; and her son Nicholas Mitchell; her brother-in law, Tip Johnson; her niece that she loved dearly, Frances Johnson; her nieces and nephews: Thomas and Lois Mitchell, Derryck Johnson; Joseph B. Mitchell, Emily Ann and Michael Fowler, Rosa B. and Walter Moses, Nadine Mitchell, Barbara Jo Mitchell, Precious Johnson, Raynetta Johnson, Raynard Johnson, Bruce Johnson, Scottie Johnson, Michael Webb; and numerus nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to thank the many visitors, phone calls, and acknowledge the cards and prayers received during her illness. We would also like to give a special thank you to Guiding Light Hospice program, and her visiting nurse, Melissa Simons.
We thank you for every prayer, kind deed, and sincere expression of sympathy in our time of bereavement. We are eternally grateful, and may God continue to bless and keep you.
In lieu of flowers the family request that contribution be made to NEF, Northside Education Foundation, by clicking on the following link: https://www.give2schools.org/cat.asp?id=57146BFCADBF40279F9E103228DBC87A
or to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, located at 4114 SW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78227.
Due to the COVID-19, visitation will only be with the immediate family. However, in October, the month of Rose Helen's birth, we hope to have a Memorial Service to celebrate the beautiful life of Rose Helen Mitchell Johnson.