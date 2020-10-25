Rose Helen Safran, age 88 went to be with the Lord on October 16, 2020. Rose arrived to the United States on January 1, 1957. Her and her husband Stephen spent 10 days in Camp Kilmer, New Jersey as refugees whom were escaping Soviet terror, then started for San Antonio, Texas where they have lived since. Rose was an Accountant at the Great Western Loan and Trust Co. and also an accomplished pianist with a diploma. Rose then retired to devote her time to her home and talents. During the past years the Safran's devotion to the Hungarian Texans never seized. Their home soon became the headquarters and meeting place to the other, mostly young and single Hungarian refugees who left their country. Stephen became the third president of the San Antonio Hungarian Association and Rose, utilizing her musical and cultural background, created the first Hungarian dancers. Rose also was elected to the presidency of SAHA and created the newsletter "Paprika" for all Hungarians to enjoy. Rose and Stephen were the founding members of the San Antonio Ski Club, Rose served as a board member of the Mission Trace Women's Club, vice president of St. Matthew's Altar Society. As a guest speaker she was invited all over San Antonio to speak at schools, churches, clubs and universities. She will be placed to rest at Mission Burial Park North.