1/1
ROSE HELEN SAFRAN
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rose Helen Safran, age 88 went to be with the Lord on October 16, 2020. Rose arrived to the United States on January 1, 1957. Her and her husband Stephen spent 10 days in Camp Kilmer, New Jersey as refugees whom were escaping Soviet terror, then started for San Antonio, Texas where they have lived since. Rose was an Accountant at the Great Western Loan and Trust Co. and also an accomplished pianist with a diploma. Rose then retired to devote her time to her home and talents. During the past years the Safran's devotion to the Hungarian Texans never seized. Their home soon became the headquarters and meeting place to the other, mostly young and single Hungarian refugees who left their country. Stephen became the third president of the San Antonio Hungarian Association and Rose, utilizing her musical and cultural background, created the first Hungarian dancers. Rose also was elected to the presidency of SAHA and created the newsletter "Paprika" for all Hungarians to enjoy. Rose and Stephen were the founding members of the San Antonio Ski Club, Rose served as a board member of the Mission Trace Women's Club, vice president of St. Matthew's Altar Society. As a guest speaker she was invited all over San Antonio to speak at schools, churches, clubs and universities. She will be placed to rest at Mission Burial Park North.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved