Rose Mae Muñoz, 72, of San Antonio, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was one of 7 children and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Nursing from the University of the Incarnate Word. She began her career at Baptist Hospital and retired from the Audie Murphy VA Hospital. In her retirement, she provided medical services through Missionary work with Dr. Hernandez and other colleagues. Throughout her life, she has maintained friendships with many people including the "Rhodes Group". She was an active parishioner and Guadalupano at St. Luke Catholic Church.

Rose is preceded in death by her son, Manuel Muñoz and her parents, Eusebio and Rebecca Ruiz. She is survived by her sons, John Muñoz (wife, Cassandra) and Michael Muñoz (wife, Lara); grandchildren, Daniel, Carisa, Nathan, A.J., Brianna and Christopher; her sisters, brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.

SERVICES

Visitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 4603 Manitou. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.missionparks.com.