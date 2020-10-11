Rose Marie Fuentes Lopez gained her wings on September 24, 2020 at the age of 62.

Born in San Antonio, Texas on May 13, 1958, she is preceded in death by her father, Raul F. Hinojosa; her brother, Michael Hinojosa; and her granddaughter, Amanda Fuentes.

Rose is survived by her beloved husband, Jaime Lopez; her children, Robert Fuentes, Rose Anne Fuentes and Ruby Rose Cantu and her husband Rudy Cantu Jr.; her grandchildren, Rosette, Ciara, Miguel "Baby Boy", Selena, Izaiah, Syires, Zaniyah, "Baby" Robert, Danielle, Emiliano, and her great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Ezekiel; her mother, Rosita Pedroza Hinojosa; her

siblings, Louis Hernandez

(Virginia), Raul F. Hinojosa Jr.

(Yolanda), Lisa Hinojosa, Victor F. Hinojosa, Cheryl Garcia (Martin), Leslie Hinojosa and Cynthia H. Barrera; and her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who loved her very much.

Rest in peace our Sweet Angel Rose. Continue smiling down on us, watch over us, and protect us daily.