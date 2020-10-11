1/1
ROSE MARIE FUENTES LOPEZ
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rose Marie Fuentes Lopez gained her wings on September 24, 2020 at the age of 62.

Born in San Antonio, Texas on May 13, 1958, she is preceded in death by her father, Raul F. Hinojosa; her brother, Michael Hinojosa; and her granddaughter, Amanda Fuentes.

Rose is survived by her beloved husband, Jaime Lopez; her children, Robert Fuentes, Rose Anne Fuentes and Ruby Rose Cantu and her husband Rudy Cantu Jr.; her grandchildren, Rosette, Ciara, Miguel "Baby Boy", Selena, Izaiah, Syires, Zaniyah, "Baby" Robert, Danielle, Emiliano, and her great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Ezekiel; her mother, Rosita Pedroza Hinojosa; her

siblings, Louis Hernandez

(Virginia), Raul F. Hinojosa Jr.

(Yolanda), Lisa Hinojosa, Victor F. Hinojosa, Cheryl Garcia (Martin), Leslie Hinojosa and Cynthia H. Barrera; and her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who loved her very much.

Rest in peace our Sweet Angel Rose. Continue smiling down on us, watch over us, and protect us daily.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
2104340595
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved