San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:30 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Hawkins


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Marie Hawkins Obituary

Rose Marie Hawkins (née' Morgan), 82, lost her courageous battle with cancer on January 18, 2020 surrounded by her daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sanders Francis Hawkins; Father, Joseph Morgan, Sr.; mother Gertrude Morgan; and sister, Eleanor Alcorn. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend.

Rose was born on February 7, 1937 in New Orleans, LA, the second of five children born to Joseph Morgan, Sr. and Gertrude Morgan. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from McDonough #35 College Preparatory High School in 1955. She entered the U. S. Air Force at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX beginning a life journey that would bring her back to San Antonio until it became home.

A loving, caring, and compassionate human being, her home was her pride and joy. It was a joy she shared freely. After Hurricane Katrina, she shared her home with her sister, brother-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members. Her favorite things were to spend time with and travel with her extended family. Nothing was more important to her than family.She had a wonderful laugh and a shy, little smile. She ruled at board and card games, cross-word puzzles, and Sudoku. She was an avid tennis fan, reader, and follower of current events and politics, a passion she shared with her husband and daughters. A feminist and homemaker, she instilled in her daughters to be strong, independent, caring women.She is survived by her three daughters, Troy Hawkins of Springfield, VA, Andrea Hawkins of Rosenberg, TX, and Rene' Hawkins of Houston, TX; two brothers, Joseph Morgan, Jr. and Maurice Morgan; sister, Ruby Boisseau; brother-in-law, Andrew Boisseau; four sisters-in-law, Adelaide Wallace, Jessica Hawkins-Greenidge, Edith Morgan, and Jacqueline Morgan and a many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews whom she loved dearly.

A visitation will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary.

CELEBRATION OF LIFESATURDAY,

FEBRUARY 1, 20202:30 P.M.PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL

GRAVESIDE SERVICEMONDAY,

FEBRUARY 3, 202010:30 A.M.FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now