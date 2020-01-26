|
Rose Marie Hawkins (née' Morgan), 82, lost her courageous battle with cancer on January 18, 2020 surrounded by her daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sanders Francis Hawkins; Father, Joseph Morgan, Sr.; mother Gertrude Morgan; and sister, Eleanor Alcorn. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend.
Rose was born on February 7, 1937 in New Orleans, LA, the second of five children born to Joseph Morgan, Sr. and Gertrude Morgan. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from McDonough #35 College Preparatory High School in 1955. She entered the U. S. Air Force at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX beginning a life journey that would bring her back to San Antonio until it became home.
A loving, caring, and compassionate human being, her home was her pride and joy. It was a joy she shared freely. After Hurricane Katrina, she shared her home with her sister, brother-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members. Her favorite things were to spend time with and travel with her extended family. Nothing was more important to her than family.She had a wonderful laugh and a shy, little smile. She ruled at board and card games, cross-word puzzles, and Sudoku. She was an avid tennis fan, reader, and follower of current events and politics, a passion she shared with her husband and daughters. A feminist and homemaker, she instilled in her daughters to be strong, independent, caring women.She is survived by her three daughters, Troy Hawkins of Springfield, VA, Andrea Hawkins of Rosenberg, TX, and Rene' Hawkins of Houston, TX; two brothers, Joseph Morgan, Jr. and Maurice Morgan; sister, Ruby Boisseau; brother-in-law, Andrew Boisseau; four sisters-in-law, Adelaide Wallace, Jessica Hawkins-Greenidge, Edith Morgan, and Jacqueline Morgan and a many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews whom she loved dearly.
A visitation will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary.CELEBRATION OF LIFESATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 20202:30 P.M.PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH CHAPELGRAVESIDE SERVICEMONDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 202010:30 A.M.FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERYYou are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with