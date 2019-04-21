|
|
30 March 1929 - 2 April 2019
Rose Marie Hogan Stone Duck, 90, of Live Oak, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, 2 April 2019. She was a beloved mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed. Mrs. Duck was born on 30 March, 1929 to Cyrus and Docia Hogan.
Mrs. Duck was preceded in death by her husband, SMSgt Raymond H. Duck, a brother, Rev Ralph Hogan, and sister, Louise Hogan Sprinkle.
Surviving are daughters, Diana Gagliardi (Glenn) and Terresa Bayeur (Roderick) of San Antonio; grandchildren Michelle Trice (Bernard) and Jason Gagliardi; two great grandchildren, Anthony and Michael Trice; Sister Aveline Ball of California; Brother Harry Hogan of Virginia and several nieces and nephews.
Ms Duck will always be remembered for her sense of humor, great smile, love of animals, especially her Yorkies, Skye, Buttons, and Benji, her love of the basketball especially the Spurs, love of golf, and her need to work and keep busy.
A gathering in celebration of her life will be at Sunset Memorial Park & Funeral Home at 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, Texas, 78218 on Wednesday, April 24th from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home. Interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will be on a later date.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019