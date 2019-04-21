Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Duck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Hogan Stone Duck


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose Marie Hogan Stone Duck Obituary
30 March 1929 - 2 April 2019
Rose Marie Hogan Stone Duck, 90, of Live Oak, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, 2 April 2019. She was a beloved mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed. Mrs. Duck was born on 30 March, 1929 to Cyrus and Docia Hogan.
Mrs. Duck was preceded in death by her husband, SMSgt Raymond H. Duck, a brother, Rev Ralph Hogan, and sister, Louise Hogan Sprinkle.


Surviving are daughters, Diana Gagliardi (Glenn) and Terresa Bayeur (Roderick) of San Antonio; grandchildren Michelle Trice (Bernard) and Jason Gagliardi; two great grandchildren, Anthony and Michael Trice; Sister Aveline Ball of California; Brother Harry Hogan of Virginia and several nieces and nephews.
Ms Duck will always be remembered for her sense of humor, great smile, love of animals, especially her Yorkies, Skye, Buttons, and Benji, her love of the basketball especially the Spurs, love of golf, and her need to work and keep busy.
A gathering in celebration of her life will be at Sunset Memorial Park & Funeral Home at 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, Texas, 78218 on Wednesday, April 24th from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home. Interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will be on a later date.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now