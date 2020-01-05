Home

Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
Castroville, TX 78009
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Castroville, TX
Interment
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian
116224 Culebra Rd.
San Antonio, TX
Rose Mary Artero Rogers


1931 - 2019
Rose Mary Artero Rogers Obituary

Rose Mary Artero Rogers, of San Antonio, passed away on Dec. 30, 2019 at the age of 88 years. She was born Mar. 20, 1931 in McFaddin, Texas to Candido Artero and Maria Ybarbo Artero. Survivors include her husband, F. H. Rogers, Sr.; sons, Gerard J. (Sharon) Rogers, Francis H. (Kimberly) Rogers II and Candid W. Rogers; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Artero and a great-granddaughter. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 starting at 5:00 p.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home, with the Holy Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection will be Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, Castroville, TX. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian, 116224 Culebra Rd., San Antonio, TX. Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com

Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020
