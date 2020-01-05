|
Rose Mary Artero Rogers, of San Antonio, passed away on Dec. 30, 2019 at the age of 88 years. She was born Mar. 20, 1931 in McFaddin, Texas to Candido Artero and Maria Ybarbo Artero. Survivors include her husband, F. H. Rogers, Sr.; sons, Gerard J. (Sharon) Rogers, Francis H. (Kimberly) Rogers II and Candid W. Rogers; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Artero and a great-granddaughter. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 starting at 5:00 p.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home, with the Holy Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection will be Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, Castroville, TX. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian, 116224 Culebra Rd., San Antonio, TX. Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020