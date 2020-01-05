|
|
Rose Mary De Luna, 70, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on December 30, 2019. She was born on February 20, 1949 to parents, Mariano De Luna and Frances Oliphant De Luna. She graduated from Providence High School and attended San Antonio Community College. She worked at Globe Department Store (head cashier), Firstmark Credit Union and at USAA Federal Savings Bank where she retired in 2012. She received numerous awards for excellent customer service each year and USAA Volunteer of the Year. A member of St. Paul Catholic Parish, Rose Mary was a Brownie, Junior and Cadet Girl Scout Troop Leader who inspired young women to become future leaders. She served as President of the Archdiocese of San Antonio Catholic Committee on Girl Scouting. She was a committee member of Cub and Boy Scouts. She served as Eucharistic Minister and as School Board President. In Girl Scouting, she received her First Class Award (highest award) and was recognized with the St. George, St. Elizabeth Seaton and St. Ann Awards. She was one of the founding members of the United San Antonio Pow Wow serving as the Secretary on the Board of Directors and Fiesta San Antonio Commission PMO Commissioner. She was recognized as one of the "Faces of Fiesta" for her many contributions. She was proud to represent Fiesta as 2016-2017 First Lady of Fiesta. She was a member of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association and on the Executive Board as the Recording Secretary, Treasurer and Judging Director (ten years). She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, baking, watching hummingbirds on her front porch and volunteering for various charitable organizations. She participated and helped with American Indian Pow Wows in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and New Mexico with her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and hearing the laughter fill the room. She left the best part of herself with each one of us. She gave of herself and brought joy and happiness to everyone she met.Rose Mary is survived by her loving husband, Erwin, of forty-nine and one half years (married June 28, 1970), two loving daughters, Katherine De Luna and Patricia De Luna Banda, and five grandchildren, Stephanie De Luna (Louis Hickson, Jr.), Allison De Luna, Andrew De Luna, Matthew Banda, and Madison Banda. She is also survived by three siblings, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members as well as a large community of close and dear friends from the American Indian community and Fiesta. She was preceded in death by her parents. The family sincerely thanks all her doctors, professional care givers and nurses, especially those at the Methodist Hospital, who loved, cared and advocated for her so wonderfully during her last days. The compassion and mercy you showed her is truly appreciated. Visitation is at St. Paul Catholic Church at 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020, Rosary to follow at 7:00 PM. Catholic Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church on Friday beginning at 10:00 AM followed by burial at San Fernando Cemetery II. A reception will follow at St. Paul Community Center. Donations may be made to in lieu of flowers to United San Antonio Pow Wow, , or a non-profit in her name.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020