Roselea J. Llano entered eternal rest at the age of 81 on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Pontiac, Michigan on December 16, 1938 to Jesus and Maria Chavez. Roselea lived a life of many accomplishments and leaves behind a legacy that is admirable by those who knew and loved her.

In the 1960's she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, where she presided over her local Sorority once in San Antonio and once in Pontiac, Michigan. She was also a member of Catholic Women's Sodality at Lackland AFB, during the 70's and 80's. Roselea also held a position as an Elections Precinct Judge for over 30 years. She was a proud member of the San Antonio Road Runners where she participated as a runner for several years and a director of Mission 10 miler. She assisted in the San Antonio Marathon and ran several local and out of town marathons in New York City, Detroit, Chicago, and Houston. She also participated in 3 Sun Mart races, which were in excess of 30 miles. She was loyal to her Parish, Divine Providence Catholic Church and was employed by overseeing the Parish Registration along with many other duties from 2002 until she fell ill. She was a member of the Altar Society, and also served as a president during her service to DIV PROV C.C.

She was also a Member of ACTS, participating in numerous spiritual retreats; a Cub Scouts Den Mother; a Proud Band Parent at St. Gerard's High School for 3 years, acted as a substitute teacher and assisted the librarian for two years while her children attended school. She served at her husband's side for 20 years until he retired from the United States Air Force.

A voracious reader all her life, Roselea enrolled at Palo Alto College in 1994 in which she received her Associate Degree and later graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S degree in Psychology from the University of Texas A&M. Kingsville (TAMUK) in the spring of 2004.

During the month of May 2020, she was recognized, thanked, and highlighted by Councilwoman Adriana Rocha-Garcia, as an Older American who has made a difference in her community. Her greatest title of all was that of being a loving mother and grandmother, whom she lived for. She also enjoyed traveling and visited numerous countries, she was passionate about life and lived it to the fullest.

Roselea is preceded in death by her parents; great-grandchild, Melody Sigler; siblings, Angela Muniz, Henry & Roberto Velasquez, Maria "Chita" Martinez, and Lupe Cruz. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Agustin Llano; children, Christopher Llano (Elisa), Gabriella Sigler, Agustin Llano Jr. (Cristina), Mario Llano, Roselea J. Coppins; grandchildren, Christopher, Jr. (Diana), Nicohdemus Sigler (Kaisa), Johnny James Coppins II, Veronica Llano (Alex), Sarah Llano (Trent), Victoria Llano; great-grandchild, Oliver Sigler; brother, Del Chavez, brother-in-law Enrique Cruz, sister-in-law Helen Velasquez; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

She will be forever missed by all those that knew and loved her dearly. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Divine Providence Catholic Church or a charity of your choice, in memory of Roselea J. Llano.

A visitation will be held at Divine Providence Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Continued visitation on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at Divine Providence Catholic Church starting at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date. Please leave any condolences on the Castle Ridge Mortuarywebsite at www.castleridgemortuary.com