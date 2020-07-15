1/1
ROSEMARY (GARCIA) LOZANO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSEMARY (GARCIA)'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosemary (Garcia) Lozano, 72, passed on 27 June 2020, after a brief battle with COVID-19.

A lifelong resident of San Antonio, TX, she loved her Spurs, and could be heard cheering for them miles away! She graduated from Lanier High School in 1966. She attended San Antonio College where she earned her Associate Degree. She worked for Woolco. and Target as a cash counter, and also retired from COSA-Public Library after 25 years.

Her interests included family, gardening, sewing, painting ceramics and playing Farmville.

She is survived by her husband, of 53 years, Daniel A. Lozano Sr.; Sons Daniel Jr. and Xavier (Susan), granddaughters, Ashley (Leroy) and Danielle and great-grandson Logan; sister-in-law, Frances, brothers, Leroy (Mary), Armando Sr. (Lupe) and Eddie (Corine); many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Socorro (Soto) Garcia, father Johnny C. Garcia and brother, Johnny S. Garcia Jr.

Visitation: Friday, July 17, 2020 5-9 pm with private family Rosary at 7 pm.

Chapel Service: Saturday, July 18, 2020 10 with Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II

Services held at Trevino Funeral Home 226 Cupples Road San Antonio, TX 78237




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Service
10:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
2104340595
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved