Rosemary (Garcia) Lozano, 72, passed on 27 June 2020, after a brief battle with COVID-19.

A lifelong resident of San Antonio, TX, she loved her Spurs, and could be heard cheering for them miles away! She graduated from Lanier High School in 1966. She attended San Antonio College where she earned her Associate Degree. She worked for Woolco. and Target as a cash counter, and also retired from COSA-Public Library after 25 years.

Her interests included family, gardening, sewing, painting ceramics and playing Farmville.

She is survived by her husband, of 53 years, Daniel A. Lozano Sr.; Sons Daniel Jr. and Xavier (Susan), granddaughters, Ashley (Leroy) and Danielle and great-grandson Logan; sister-in-law, Frances, brothers, Leroy (Mary), Armando Sr. (Lupe) and Eddie (Corine); many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Socorro (Soto) Garcia, father Johnny C. Garcia and brother, Johnny S. Garcia Jr.

Visitation: Friday, July 17, 2020 5-9 pm with private family Rosary at 7 pm.

Chapel Service: Saturday, July 18, 2020 10 with Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II

Services held at Trevino Funeral Home 226 Cupples Road San Antonio, TX 78237