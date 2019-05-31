Home

Rosemary Karam Obituary
August 22, 1955 - May 25, 2019
Rosemary Karam, age 63, passed away in San Antonio on May 25, 2019. She was born in San Antonio on August 22, 1955. She will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives she touched and enriched along the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; Michael and Mary Karam; and brothers, Jamil and Philip Karam. She is survived by her children: Megan and Randy, and the children she welcomed into the fold, most notably, Mark Karam, Junior Flores and family; her brothers, Anthony Karam and his husband, Tom Reeve, Paul Karam, Donald Karam and his wife, Andrea; and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss their "Aunt Roe."

A memorial Mass will be held at 5pm on June 15, 2019 at St. George Maronite Catholic Church located at 6070 Babcock Road; San Antonio, TX 78240. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The or St. George
Maronite Catholic Church.
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2019
