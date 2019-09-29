|
July 17, 1932 - September 26, 2019
On September 26th our beloved wife, mom and grandma Rosemary DeWitt went to be with the Lord. She was born to Rosalie and Adolph Maier on July 17, 1932 in San Antonio, TX. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School. She worked at Ft. Sam Houston for 30 years and was a faithful member of the Blessed Sacrament Alter Society. She volunteered at Methodist Hospital as a Blue Bird for many years. Her warm smile and laughter will always be in our hearts. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Ted DeWitt. Their children Cheryl Bond, Barry(Margaret) DeWitt, Donna(Patrick) Juarez. Grandchildren Thomas and Michael Bond, Ashley(Jeffrey) Froboese, Christopher, Tiffany and Zachary DeWitt, Sierra and Savannah Juarez. Great- grandchildren Hannah and Corinne Froboese and numerous cousins.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Sonterra Health Center and Kindred Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. We would also like to thank all the friends and family for their continuous prayers.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the or a .
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The rosary and the funeral mass will start at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held at later date.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 29, 2019