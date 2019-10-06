|
Rosemary McMichael Guijarro, age 94, and longtime resident of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. The beloved wife of 62 years of the late Alfred Guijarro, loving mother of Katherine and Beau, daughter of the late John and Rose McMichael, sister of the late Apphia Christman, Jean Conroy, and Patricia Davidson she was the last of The Fabulous McMichael Girls.
Rosemary was born on August 23, 1925 in Fulton, Missouri, and was the second daughter of four beautiful girls. She grew up there, graduated from high school, and then moved to Saint Louis to study nursing at De Paul hospital during 1945-1946. After earning a BS, she returned to Fulton to work for Westminster College in their medical office as an RN. She met the love of her life, Alfred Guijarro, who was a student there, and they married on December 31, 1947. They were together for sixty-two years. Their daughter Katherine was born in 1955, and the family moved between Mexico, Venezuela, and Spain over the next twenty years due to the nature of Alfred Guijarro's profession. They had the opportunity to travel extensively, and had a wonderful life exploring old places and beautiful new things. In 1976, they returned permanently to the United States and settled in San Antonio, Texas.
Rosemary loved the outdoors. She had a beautiful little garden that she enjoyed looking after even at the age of ninety-four. She had a generational menagerie of birds and squirrels, and an outside kitty who she fed daily. She also had a nighttime crowd of possums, skunks, raccoons, and other mysterious creatures that she loved to watch through the window in her den. She loved to read; and enjoyed different genres as well as doing crossword puzzles in pen.
Her passion was nursing and her dream job was with Incarnate Word as part of the opening team of the new retirement and nursing area called The Village in the 1980s. She wore many hats during the years and finally retired in 2001 to do what she loved best; spend time with her beloved husband, and the many dogs and cats that shared their lives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose Ella McMichael; her husband, Alfred Guijarro; sisters, Apphia McMichael Christman and her husband Robert Christman, Jean McMichael Conroy and her husband John Conroy and Patricia McMichael Davidson and her husband Joseph Davidson. The Fabulous McMichael Girls and their boys are all together again.
Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Katherine Guijarro and her beloved kitty, Flambeau. Nieces: Terry Batye (Dwayne), Ronda Gross, (Mack), Noel Arnold (Dennis), Cindy Christman, (Patrice), Debbie Torbitt (John), Michelle Hedges (Robert), Lisa Mankin (Kurt), Erin Maschek (Derek.) Nephews: John Michael Herndon, David Christman (Debbie), Bill Conroy (Jan), Tom Conroy (Katie) and Jay DeLong (Megan) as well as other extended family members.
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH3303 URBAN CREST DRIVESAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78209
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2019ROSARY9:30 A.M.MASS10:00 A.M.Father Pat O'Brien will officiate
Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary in Montgomery, TX. https://saintfranciswolfsanctuary.org/
You are invited to sign the Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com