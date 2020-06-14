ROSEMARY RAMIREZ SANCHEZ
1987 - 2020
Rosemary Ramirez Sanchez,32, gained her wings June 5,2020. A native of San Antonio, TX; she was born to Joe H. and Diana Ramirez on September 21,1987.

Rosemary had a zest for life with an infectious smile and personality. She enjoyed listening to music, cooking, and loved tattoo art work. Her beauty radiated so much joy and was proud of her modeling moments. Her love for family and friends went unnoticed and was always blessed to be in their presence.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her father, Joe H. Ramirez; brother, Benny Ramirez; and sister Brianna Lee Ramirez.

She is survived by her mother, Diana Ramirez Hernandez (Raul); husband, Randall Sanchez; children: Aiden R. Gonzales, Madison R. Gonzales, Ares Joe Ramirez, Bella Rosemary Ramirez; siblings: Janice Ramirez Rios, Joe H. Ramirez Jr., Anthony Rene Ramirez; grandmother Rose Mary (Carrisal) (David) Canamar; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The family will be receiving guests at St. Dominic Catholic Church Monday, June 15 at 6:00p.m. with Rosary at 7:00p.m. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, June 16 at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Private burial at a later date.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
06:00 PM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
JUN
15
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
St. Dominic Catholic Church
