|
|
MAY 14, 2019
Rosendo Salazar Torres III was born August 18, 1961 in San Antonio, Texas and passed peacefully on May 14, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosendo and Genoveva Torres. Rosendo is survived by his wife, Yolanda; daughters, Hannah Rose and Genevieve Elaine; son-in-law, Aaron Parraz; sister, Norma Hernandez and extended family and countless friends. Rosendo was a loving husband, a wise father and a faithful friend who enriched the lives of everyone who knew him. Rosendo was a hardworking man who had a servant's heart and he was happiest when he was serving others. He worked for NEISD for 19 years and spent his last 19 years working at Trinity University. He made many lasting friendships over the years and cherished the time he spent with them. Rosendo served on the Dream Team at Cross Mountain Church and lived his life guided by his deep faith in God. He was a talented man who played the accordion and the drums. Rosendo loved being outdoors, talking about sports and making people laugh. Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, at 7:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, at 10:00 A.M. at Cross Mountain Church. Burial will follow in San Fernando Cemetery 2. Rosendo fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019