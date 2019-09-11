|
August 7th, 1936 - September 8, 2019
On September 8, our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, Rosie G. Reyes, has left her earthly home into the arms of our Lord.
Rosie was born on August 7th, 1936 to Carlos & Maria Garcia. She was a Class of 1955 Fox Tech High School graduate where she met her husband, Edward Reyes. They married May 4th, 1958, raised 3 daughters, Suzell, Liza & Jennifer and spent 61 lovely years together. With Edward, they were there for their family, friends and church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law, Alejandro & Alejandra Reyes, her oldest daughter, Suzell Ann Waller, her 3 sisters and their husbands, Lupe & Ed Clark, Josie & Adolph Mena and Elida & John Dinkins and nephew, Roland Mena.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Reyes; daughters, Liza Marie Stockwell (Quico), Jennifer Rose Human (Chris), 7 grandchildren, Wendy Maria Rodriguez (Adrian), Erika Rose Waller, Alexandra Rey Stockwell, Edward Julian Stockwell, Nicolas Edward Human, Mackenzie Rose Human, Dylan Michael Human, 2 great-grandchildren, Zayda Rose Rodriguez and Noah Adrian Rodriguez; sister, Elva Olivari; son in law, James Waller as well as her family priests, Father Emmet Carolan and Father John Makothakat. A special thanks to CIMA Hospice who helped Rosie and her family during her time of need. Especially to Patty Palau, RJ Daniel, Veronica Merrill, Kate Gonzalez RN, Javier Benavides RN, and Rhonda Colburn RN.
Rosie was a Department Supervisor in Material Management as a civil service employee at Ft. Sam Houston. She retired in 1990 after 32 years of service. Rosie & Edward enjoyed their retirement together by traveling throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada and Europe.
Rosie enjoyed attending the Lions Field Center for Seniors. She and her friends there enjoyed the arts and crafts activities the Center offered.
Rosie and Edward enjoyed spending their time with friends, who often called Rosie "Chagua" and Grandchildren, who would call her "GoGo" or "Ma". One of her favorite enjoyments was to have her entire family over for gatherings at her home where she loved to cook and entertain. She recently celebrated her 83rd birthday with her family and loved ones at her home. She was a woman of faith and led by example.
A visitation will begin on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4411 Moana 78218 with a rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m.
A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Rd, 78266.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to .
Published in Express-News on Sept. 11, 2019