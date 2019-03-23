|
February 25, 1940 - March 12, 2019
Rosie R. Ramirez was born in San Antonio on February 25, 1940 to Carlos and Julia Rodriguez. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Virginia Ortiz; son Jimmy Ramirez; sister, Isabel Campos and her brother, Carlos Rodriguez Jr.
Rosie went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2019 and is survived by her beloved husband, Frank O. Ramirez Jr.; loving children, Fred Ramirez, Gary Ramirez, Billy Ramirez, Richard Ramirez, Andrew Ramirez, Gladys Reyes, Dolores Martinez, and Hope Valdez; brothers, Michael Rodriguez, Roy Rodriguez, William Rodriguez, Robert Rodriguez; sister, Stella Rodriguez; grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and life-long friends.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 5:00pm with a rosary to recited at 7:00pm at Mission park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 9:00am with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 23, 2019