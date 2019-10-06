|
|
Rosie V. Mendoza left to be with her celestial father on September 28, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born to Cipriano Valdez and Isabel Perez Valdez on March 3, 1937 in Helotes, Texas. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Ephraim O. Mendoza and their two children, Melissa McAbee (Bobby) and Bernard Mendoza (Carrie). Rosie had a lifetime of travel; always enjoying the natural beauty preserved by the many countries she visited. Her main interest and commitment was volunteering to the community and her church, La Trinidad UMC.
As a member of her church, she organized a "Sewing for Preemies" group, which has delivered hundreds of blankets to hospitalized babies born premature. She also arranged to work with the city's Meals on Wheels program to deliver food for families in the church neighborhood. Rosie volunteered over 6,500 hours for the University Health Systems from 1990 until 2017. During this time, she raised donations for the nursing scholarship program and was appointed Auxiliary President.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, 3:00 pm, La Trinidad UMC, 300 San Fernando, San Antonio, Texas 78207.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Oct. 6, 2019