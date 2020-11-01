1/1
ROSITA A. ZARAGOZA-IBARRA
1936 - 2020
Rosita A. Zaragoza-Ibarra went to be with the Lord on October 26, 2020, at the age of 84.

She was born on March 29, 1936 in San Antonio, TX. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Juan G. Zaragoza; her late husband, Luis Ibarra; parents, Andrew and Rosa Alvarez; daughter, Angie Hernandez; sister, Margie Rojas and brother, Andrew Alvarez. Rosita is survived by her daughter, Rose Morales; 7 grandchildren, Joe Guzman (Dora), Laura Mata (John), Barbara Hernandez, Robin Hernandez, Richard Hernandez, David Hernandez and John Guzman (Kelly); 18 great-grandchildren, Joe III, Cassie, Sophia, Jeremiah, Catalyna, Natasha, Angelina, Desiree, Starr, Alyssa, Michael, Diamond, Aliyah, Miley, Richard, Eddie, Emma and Elena; 4 great-great-grandchildren, Michael, Ella, Aiden and Kai, and other extended family members.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. St. Philip of Jesus Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
05:30 - 08:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
NOV
1
Rosary
06:30 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
NOV
2
Funeral
09:30 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Philip of Jesus Catholic Church
