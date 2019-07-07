|
August 5, 1939 - June 24, 2019
Roslyn Terry Johnson was called home by the Lord on June 24, 2019 at the age of 79 surrounded by family. She was raised in Louisiana, but lived in San Antonio, TX for the past 17 years with her husband. Roslyn was preceded in death by her husband, Emory G. Johnson, baby boy Bracken, brother Larry H. Terry, and parents Euphra I. Howard Terry and Lartis C. Terry.
She is loved and will be missed by her children Diana Bracken (and spouse Elizabeth), Danita Reyna (and spouse Fonz), Maria Daw (and spouse Joe), and Dustin Bracken; grandsons, Timothy Reynolds, Christopher Reynolds, Colby Cudney, and Corey Cudney; along with many other loving family and friends. The family is forever grateful to the dedicated medical staff at Cleveland Clinic Hospital and Hospice Center in Akron, OH for their loving care during her illness.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 starting at 3:00pm at private residence 13167 Feather Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in memory of Roslyn Johnson, https:// www.cancer.org/involved
/donate/memorial-giving.html
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019