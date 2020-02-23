|
Colonel Ross "Rossco" Anthony Miles, USAF, Retired of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on January 13, 2020. He died peacefully surrounded by his devoted wife Karen, his beloved children, and other cherished family members.
Ross was born at Craig Air Force Base (AFB), AL, on September 18, 1952. Growing up in a military family, he spent his childhood on various bases around the world, and he excelled at academics, varsity sports, and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was accepted into the U. S. Air Force Academy and graduated in 1974 with a BS in Mathematics.
While a cadet, Ross was diagnosed and treated for Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Even with a semester of medical leave to treat cancer, he graduated on-time. His health issues never stopped Rossco from pursuing his desire to be a pilot; it only delayed it.
During his first assignment, serving as a Satellite Command Engineer at Sunnyvale Air Force Station, CA, Ross received a medical waiver so he could fulfill his dream. He graduated from pilot training at Laughlin AFB, TX, in 1976, and became an RF-4C pilot at Shaw AFB, SC. In 1979, he transitioned to the F-4E with the 57th Fighter Interceptor Squadron at Keflavik Naval Air Station, Iceland. During that assignment, he made six intercepts of Soviet Bear bombers over the North Atlantic as well as participated in the first deployment of Keflavik based F-4s to England and Scotland.
Rossco's ultimate flying dream came true when he transitioned to the F-16A and was assigned to the 430th Tactical Fighter Squadron at Nellis AFB, NV, in 1981. Several years later, he joined the Texas Air National Guard and continued to fly the F-16 with the 182nd Fighter Squadron at Kelly AFB, TX, for the next decade.
Col Miles retired from the USAF Reserves in 2004 following several assignments at the Pentagon, including Operation Noble Eagle in support of homeland security in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks. He received numerous medals including the Legion of Merit.
While Col Miles served in the Guard and the Reserves, he worked in management positions with several companies with most of his years at USAA. He valued education and enjoyed the pursuit of knowledge in both his professional life and personal life. In 1987, he received an MBA from the University of Houston – Clear Lake. He then earned both the PMP (Project Management Professional) designation as well as the distinguished Six Sigma Master Black Belt certification during his tenure at USAA. In more recent years, he enjoyed being a consultant working various projects for the Air Force and Army.
Ross was a true renaissance man. He continued to pursue his passion for flying in his civilian life. He was successful with classic car restoration. He was a Spurs fan, enjoyed experimental cooking, mixology, and planning epic family travel vacations. He had a deep appreciation of multiple genres of music.
Ross's resilience in dealing with numerous medical issues throughout his life is to be admired. He was a spiritual man and was always grateful for all his blessings. He was known for his heart of gold, his self-humor, and stubborn strength. His strength was powerful, his kindness was genuine, and his laugh was contagious. He treasured time spent with family and friends. Ross was a loving husband, caring son and stepson, adoring father, best big brother, and compassionate friend.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Karen Chesney Miles, his son Daniel A. Miles, (partner Patrick Murtagh), daughters Nicole A. Miles and Lauren R. Miles, brother Douglas P. Miles, (partner Cyndy Martell), sister Wendy Miles Brower, (husband Charles Brower), and stepmother Karen J. Miles. He is preceded in death by his father Major General Kenneth P. Miles, USAF, Retired and his mother Jeanne Sullivan Miles.
Donations may be made in memory of Col Ross Miles to the National MS Society, South Central, 8111 N Stadium Dr., Suite 100, Houston, TX 77054, https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate or to , 1218 Arion Parkway, #102, San Antonio, TX 78216, or to the Tex Hill Wing of the Commemorative Air Force https://texhillwing.org/donate/.
