Rosy Lee Velten passed away at the age of 60 at her home in San Antonio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nicanora Noin. Rosy is survived by her children, William Bruce Velten, Jr., Franchesca Lee Velten, and James Robert Velten; her grandson Noah Andrew Ramirez; her father Raymundo Garza and her siblings David Ramirez (wife Maria), Patricia DeLaO, Maria Dolores Jansen, and Oscar Noin and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation and viewing will begin 11:00 am Saturday, November 16, 2019 and a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. at Castillo Mission Funeral Home, 520 N General McMullen Dr. San Antonio, Texas
Published in Express-News on Nov. 15, 2019