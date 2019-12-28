|
Rothe Gus Martin of Hondo, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. He was 88. Born Oct. 20, 1931, in Pearsall, he was the son of Charles Ernest Martin, Sr., and Elsie Rothe Martin.
Rothe attended Texas A&I and graduated from Texas State Teachers College in 1953. He was stationed at Moses Lake, WA, while in the Army Veterinary Corps. There he met and married Mary Turner. A Master Mason since 1972, he enjoyed many years of being involved, serving as Master and Secretary of the lodge. He was also a lifetime member of the York Scottish Rite and Alzafar Shrine in San Antonio. One of his most treasured possessions was the Golden Trowel Award, given to a Mason for exceptional service and dedication, the highest award presented by a lodge.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 43 years, Mary Ethel Turner Martin; brother, Charles Ernest Martin, Jr.; and son-in-law, Jack Schott. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Kathryn "Kay" Schott of Katy and Nancy (Howard) Elton of Wichita KS; grandchildren, Charles Schott, Thomas Schott, Laura Schott, and Joshua Elton; sister-in-law, Dale Martin, and niece, Jill Seibert, both of Austin.
Visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. will be Saturday, Dec. 28, at Guinn-Horger Funeral Home, Hondo. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, at New Fountain United Methodist Church, followed by interment at Hondo Cemetery, Oakwood Section. Memorials may be made to Hondo Masonic Lodge or New Fountain United Methodist Church. Visit www.guinn-horger.com.
