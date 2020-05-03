ROXANN RODRIGUEZ CHAVEZ
Roxann Rodriguez Chavez, affectionately known as "Roxy", went to be with our Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 56. Roxann was a loving mother who dedicated her life to her children and family. Roxann graduated Providence High School in 1982 and was a dedicated nurse for 20 years before she later became the home care provider for her eldest son. She is preceded in death by her sister Rebecca Hooker and nephew David Patrick Rodriguez. Roxann is survived by her husband, Phillip Chavez, children Christopher, Lauren, and David; parents David and Nancy Rodriguez; siblings Richard Rodriguez (Linda) and Rose Gonzales (David); nieces Christina (Steve), Cathy (Matt), Jessica, Sarah, Briana (Eric), Jaclyn (Brian), Victoria and Olivia, nephew Mike (Melinda); great nephew Jonathan and niece Eleana; and her loving family in Ft. Stockton. She can now rest and enjoy a beautiful reunion with family and old friends in heaven. Our mother was a compassionate human being that touched the lives of many with her infectious smile and laugh. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a later date where family and friends can come together in her memory.


Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
