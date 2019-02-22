|
|
November 1, 1932 - February 18, 2019
FEY, ROY HENRY 86 passed away on February 18, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimers Disease. He was born November 1, 1932 in Von Ormy, TX. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, San Antonio, TX, and a graduate of St. Mary's University in San Antonio.
He was a Korean veteran and a Kentucky Colonel.
Roy was retired from RC Cola Company, where he was a franchise manager. He was a member of Mother of Good Counsel Church where he was chairman of the Fellowship Committee and Club 55. He was currently a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. He was also a member of St. Joseph's Benevolent Society and Herman Sons Fraternal Organization, both in San Antonio, TX.
Roy was a commissioner for the City of Meadowvale, then served as mayor from 2003-2013. Upon retirement as mayor, he was awarded the Peyton Hoge III Award for Outstanding Service and the picnic pavilion in Hounz Lane Park was named for him.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Anita (Rompel) Fey; sister, Dorothy Beaver; brother, Melfred Fey; brother, Tommy Fey; and brother in law, Andy Beaver.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia (Neugebauer) Fey; son, Victor Fey (Karen); daughter, Karen Yount; grandsons, Jason Fey (McKenna), Adam Fey, and CJ Yount; granddaughter, Kayla Fey Yount; sister, Kathleen Davis; sisters in law, Marylee and Marion Fey; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday February 22, 2019 Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville.
A Funeral Mass with be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday February 23, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church 6500 St. Bernadette Ave. Prospect, KY. Burial will be private and held at a later date. A bereavement meal will follow the funeral mass at St. Bernadette Parish Center.
Memorial gifts may be made to Central Catholic High School, San Antonio, TX, St.Mary's University, San Antonio, TX, or St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Roy's memory.
The family would like to say thank you to Hosparus of Louisville for their care, comfort, and guidance these last few months. Also, a special thanks to the staff of Dee's Senior Home Care who have been with us for almost 5 years. You were not just Roy's caregivers, you were family.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 22, 2019