The youngest of five siblings, he is preceded in heaven by his mother Soledad Garcia, father Santiago Garcia, his daughters Dorothy Gaona and Terry Marie Garcia, brothers Freddy Garcia, Jimmy Garcia, Gilberto Garcia and sister Dominga Salinas. He worked at the San Antonio Express-News for 50 years where he began as a paperboy and was promoted to Mail Room Supervisor before his retirement in 2005. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Marcelina Garcia, son Roy Garcia, Jr., daughter Sandra Mora, granddaughters Terry Cooper, Kimberly Perez, Cassandra Vasquez, grandson Joel Mora, great grandsons Ean Mata, Lionel Perez III, Raiden Do, David Cooper, Roy Cooper and great granddaughter Bella Perez.
Visitation will begin on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 4:00pm at Delgado Funeral Home (2200 W. Martin St., San Antonio, Texas 78207) with a Rosary recited at 7:00pm. Service will conclude at 9:00pm.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 7, 2019