Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map

Roy M. Mendoza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy M. Mendoza Obituary

It is with a heavy heart that we announce heaven has gained an Angel.

Our Father, Roy M. Mendoza was a teacher and Administrator with SAISD for well over 40 years working at Horace Mann, Emerson, Fox Tech, Cooper, Burbank and as a passionate Principal of Lanier High School.

He was devoted to his wife Amanda through 56 years of marriage and She never left his side.

Besides His beloved Wife he is survived by his Children: Roy III, Amanda, Michael, Marc and cherished Daughters in law Sharon & Celeste.

He lived for his precious grandchildren Angelica, Roy IV & Michael.

His dedication & loyalty to his Brothers in Law: Jésús Mares & Andres Mares plus Nephews Billy Jr, Andres, Gaston, Enrique, Sandra, Alejandro, Ricardo, Lupita, Lucinda and friends was unrivaled.

His entire family loved him and he was the eternal optimist & Patriot.

Besides his family his passions were education, chess, golf and travel.

He was a Man among men and an unspoken hero of our community has been given up to our Lord.

Viewing will be at Castillo Funeral Home March 10 2pm with Rosary at 7p and Funeral Mass at Little Flower on March 11 at 10:30am

Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -