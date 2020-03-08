|
It is with a heavy heart that we announce heaven has gained an Angel.
Our Father, Roy M. Mendoza was a teacher and Administrator with SAISD for well over 40 years working at Horace Mann, Emerson, Fox Tech, Cooper, Burbank and as a passionate Principal of Lanier High School.
He was devoted to his wife Amanda through 56 years of marriage and She never left his side.
Besides His beloved Wife he is survived by his Children: Roy III, Amanda, Michael, Marc and cherished Daughters in law Sharon & Celeste.
He lived for his precious grandchildren Angelica, Roy IV & Michael.
His dedication & loyalty to his Brothers in Law: Jésús Mares & Andres Mares plus Nephews Billy Jr, Andres, Gaston, Enrique, Sandra, Alejandro, Ricardo, Lupita, Lucinda and friends was unrivaled.
His entire family loved him and he was the eternal optimist & Patriot.
Besides his family his passions were education, chess, golf and travel.
He was a Man among men and an unspoken hero of our community has been given up to our Lord.
Viewing will be at Castillo Funeral Home March 10 2pm with Rosary at 7p and Funeral Mass at Little Flower on March 11 at 10:30am
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020