ROY NAST
Roy Nast, 76, of Utopia, Texas, passed away on October 3, 2020 in Kerrville, Texas. He was born to Ruby "Baby" Lyle and Herman Nast on August 23, 1944 in Tyler, Texas. He married Billie Rawls on June 11, 1965 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Billie; his sons Roy Lyle Nast, Jr and Richard Herman Nast; his daughter- in- laws, Melissa Nast and Michele Nast; his grandchildren Benjamin Lyle Nast, Jacob Daniel Nast, Sarah Elise Nast, Ava Elizabeth Nast, and Samantha Michele Nast. Roy also is survived by his sister Carolyn Wallock; sister- in- laws, Pammy Pittman and Judy Herrmann; nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Graveside services and burial will be held at the Bryan City Cemetery, Bryan, Texas.

Memorials may be given to the Utopia EMS, who transported and cared for him many times, Utopia EMS, P. O. Box 393, Utopia, Texas 78884 or the charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Bandera.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Graveside service
Bryan City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Grimes Funeral Chapels
1214 Mulberry St
Bandera, TX 78003
(830) 796-3922
