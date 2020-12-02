Roy Sidney Poss was called home to the Lord on November 29, 2020 in Boerne, Texas. He was born July 31, 1927 in San Antonio, Texas to Dora Knopp Poss and Udo J. Poss.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Nita (Mona Juanita Ivy) of 64 years, and by his parents. He is survived by his daughter Sharron Poss Jay (Larry), and his son Gary Roy Poss (Joann). He is also survived by his grandchildren Randall Jay (Hope), Jeff Jay (Kristin), Tamara Davis (Drew), Tara Poss, and Travis Poss. Roy was blessed with great grandchildren Hayden and Kennedy Jay, Bailey and Jaxon Jay, and Hayden, Harrison, and Harper Davis.

Roy graduated from Edison High School in 1944 and at 17 joined the Merchant Marines. He sailed on one of the first ships to enter Tokyo Bay at the end of WWII. He came home to San Antonio, met, and married the love of his life Nita in 1949. Roy then worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. (now AT&T) for 43 years. After he retired, Roy and Nita lived life to its fullest by taking cruises and visiting many countries and islands.

Roy was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he celebrated the sacraments of baptism, confirmation, and marriage. He was also a deacon for many years.

Roy was a longtime member of the B.P.O. Elks.

The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Heritage Place of Boerne for their love and support provided for more than two years.

A private service and interment will be at Sunset Funeral Home, San Antonio.

Memorials may be sent to: St. John's Lutheran Church, 502 E. Nueva, San Antonio, TX 78205 or the charity of your choice.