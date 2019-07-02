Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Walter Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Walter Miller Obituary
December 2, 1919 - June 26, 2019
Roy Walter Miller passed away on June 26, 2019 at the age of 99 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on December 2, 1919 in Milwaukee, WI where he served with the U.S. Postal Service for forty years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Will and Anita, his wife Marie Miller, and his
brother Donald. He is survived by his nephew Allen Snyder (Cheryl Ann); great nephew and niece: Mark Snyder

and Lisa Curtis as well as numerous family members and friends. He was a
loving husband, uncle and friend who had a passion for golf. He lived for the afternoon rounds of golf with his loving wife at Windcrest Golf Club. He will be greatly missed.

A visitation will begin on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11am at Sunset Funeral Home with a Funeral service beginning at 12pm with entombment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the team at New Century Hospice; Griswold Home Care especially Norma Ramon for her loving care that she provided for Mr. Miller until his passing.
Published in Express-News on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.