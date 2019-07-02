|
|
December 2, 1919 - June 26, 2019
Roy Walter Miller passed away on June 26, 2019 at the age of 99 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on December 2, 1919 in Milwaukee, WI where he served with the U.S. Postal Service for forty years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Will and Anita, his wife Marie Miller, and his
brother Donald. He is survived by his nephew Allen Snyder (Cheryl Ann); great nephew and niece: Mark Snyder
and Lisa Curtis as well as numerous family members and friends. He was a
loving husband, uncle and friend who had a passion for golf. He lived for the afternoon rounds of golf with his loving wife at Windcrest Golf Club. He will be greatly missed.
A visitation will begin on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11am at Sunset Funeral Home with a Funeral service beginning at 12pm with entombment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the team at New Century Hospice; Griswold Home Care especially Norma Ramon for her loving care that she provided for Mr. Miller until his passing.
Published in Express-News on July 2, 2019