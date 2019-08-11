|
After 85 years Royden Birk Wonder has gone on to rest. He is survived by his devoted wife, Corinne, his six children; Nancy, David, Susan, Jonny, Steve, and Jay, 15 grand- children and 3 great-grand- children. Roy was born in Durango, CO and moved to Metairie, La. after graduating from Tulane University. He worked for National Sugar, Penn Mutual, and Liberty Mutual who transferred them to San Antonio. He continued in insurance with BSM Agency; eventually founding The Wonder Agency.
He was a joiner. Officer, founder, chairman and team member for the Colonies North Community, St. Matthews, Habitat for Humanity, NIOSA, and even a Master Gardner! Papa was an avid golfer. He marshalled at both La Cantera and Silverhorn Clubs. Even scored a whole in one at Olmos Park. Roy was never a good golfer but loved the game! Most of all he was a family man. He loved his family; especially Christmas and all the many other family get togethers. He was proud of all his family.
Visitation: Mission Park Funeral Chapels North
3401 Cherry Ridge Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78230
Sunday, August 11, 5pm-8pm, Rosary at 6pm
Funeral Mass: St. Matthews Catholic Church
10703 Wurzbach Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78230
Monday, August 12, 10am with a reception to follow from 11:00am-12:30pm
Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park North
Online guestbook: www.missionparks.com
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019