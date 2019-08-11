Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthews Catholic Church
10703 Wurzbach Rd.
San Antonio,, TX
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Matthews Catholic Church
10703 Wurzbach Rd.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Royden Birk Wonder


1934 - 2019
Royden Birk Wonder Obituary

After 85 years Royden Birk Wonder has gone on to rest. He is survived by his devoted wife, Corinne, his six children; Nancy, David, Susan, Jonny, Steve, and Jay, 15 grand- children and 3 great-grand- children. Roy was born in Durango, CO and moved to Metairie, La. after graduating from Tulane University. He worked for National Sugar, Penn Mutual, and Liberty Mutual who transferred them to San Antonio. He continued in insurance with BSM Agency; eventually founding The Wonder Agency.
He was a joiner. Officer, founder, chairman and team member for the Colonies North Community, St. Matthews, Habitat for Humanity, NIOSA, and even a Master Gardner! Papa was an avid golfer. He marshalled at both La Cantera and Silverhorn Clubs. Even scored a whole in one at Olmos Park. Roy was never a good golfer but loved the game! Most of all he was a family man. He loved his family; especially Christmas and all the many other family get togethers. He was proud of all his family.
Visitation: Mission Park Funeral Chapels North
3401 Cherry Ridge Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78230
Sunday, August 11, 5pm-8pm, Rosary at 6pm

Funeral Mass: St. Matthews Catholic Church
10703 Wurzbach Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78230
Monday, August 12, 10am with a reception to follow from 11:00am-12:30pm
Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park North
Online guestbook: www.missionparks.com
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019
