March 11, 1940 - April 6, 2019
Ruben Alvarez passed away on April 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Celestino and Maria Alvarez, siblings Alicia & Frank Villanueva, Armandina Alvarez, and Celestino Alvarez Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Elisa Alvarez, and their children, son Ruben Alvarez Jr. his wife Mary; daughter Lori Meade her husband, Albert and son, Carlos Alvarez.
He is also survived by three grandsons, granddaughter, five great grandchildren, in addition to various family members.
He was a veteran patriot who spent twenty-two years in the military serving numerous deployments overseas. He retired in 1979 as a Major in the U.S. Army.
After his Military tenure he was employed at Southwest Research Institute, as he liked to refer to as his "Home". He was assigned to the U.S. Army TARDEC Fuels and Lubricants Research Facility where he retired after thirty-two years as a Senior Engineering Technologist. Once retired he remained at the Institute as a consultant for three years.
Memorial Service will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South 9:00 A.M., followed by a Memorial Service at Mission Burial Park South where Army honors will render their services.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 18, 2019