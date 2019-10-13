Home

Ruben Calderon, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away Sunday Oct. 6, 2019.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory Sandy Saucedo his wife and constant companion for the last 17 years.

His sons Brandon and Joshua and Joshua wife Jenna, his granddaughters Quinn and Liv, his mother, Jesusa Calderon and his brothers and sisters, Eleanor Vallejo & husband Eddie, Elidia Gonzales & husband Carlos, Tito

Calderon & his wife Cindy, Raul Calderon and his wife Teresa and his nieces and nephews.

Ruben had been working at Texas Leather Furniture for the last 7 years.

He worked at Choice Leather Furniture for 10 years and Dianne Flack for 11 years.

No matter where he worked he was always the top salesperson.

He is loved and will be forever missed by everyone he knew.

His jokes and quick wit are still talked about amoung his family and friends.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019
