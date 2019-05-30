Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid's Catholic Church
August 23, 1956 - May 25, 2019
Ruben E. Ramon, 62, went to be with the Lord on May 25, 2019. He was born on August 23, 1956 in San Antonio, Texas to Donaciano and Sarah G. Ramon. He joins his parents, brother, Dr. Rogelio Ramon and sister, Yolanda Acosta in Heaven. The loss of his passing will be most felt by his loving wife of 43 years, Celia G. Ramon; their children Ruben Adam (Kim), Cynthia Luna (Isidro), and Angela Del Valle (Isaac); siblings Joann, Debbie (Jim), Ramiro (Susan), Myrna (Paul), and Sandra (Rudy), 13 grandchildren, extended family and friends. Ruben enjoyed spending time with his family. He taught them to fish, carpentry skills, and made them gourmet breakfasts. He served 28 years with the San Antonio Fire Department as a fire- fighter, EMT, and Dispatcher until his retirement in 2007. He loved fishing, hunting, golfing and watching the Price is Right. A memorial service will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on June 2 at 3 pm with the rosary recited at 7 pm. St. Brigid's Catholic Church will host the funeral mass on Monday June 3rd at 10 am with interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery #2.
Published in Express-News on May 30, 2019
