Ruben Martinez Garcia, Sr. was called home on June 6, 2020 at the age of 76 in San Antonio, Texas.

Ruben was born to Teodoro Garcia and Maria Trinidad Martinez in Laredo, Texas on February 29, 1944. After graduating valedictorian of his class he proudly enlisted into the U.S. Navy. Ruben was a truly kind and giving person with a heart of gold. He was always known for his selflessness and being a hard-working individual.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Martha Jane Garcia and his five children, Son, Ruben and late wife Maria Garcia Jr, Son, Christopher M. Garcia (Jennifer), Son, Vincent A. Garcia, Daughter, Justine M. Ojeda (Gilbert), Eleazar Sanchez (Rosie) and numerous Grandchildren and Great grandchildren.

The family is holding a Rosary ceremony on Friday June 19th at 7 pm.

The Funeral will be held on Saturday June 20th at 11 am. The rosary and funeral will be held at Mission Park South 1700 S.E. Military Drive San Antonio, Texas 78214.

For personal acknowledgement you may sign our online guest book at missionparks.com