December 23, 1935 - June 13, 2019
Ruben O. Hughes passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on December 23, 1935 to his parents, the late Clarence and Isabel Hughes.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Theresa R. Hughes; his sister, Lettie Duran; and his brothers, Clarence Hughes, Jr., Walter Hughes, and Johnny Hughes.
Ruben leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Christine Ann Sanchez (Gilbert); his son, Ruben Hughes, Jr.; his son, Ray Adam Hughes; and his son, Richard William Hughes (Belinda); his grandchildren, Vanessa, Valarie, Vivien, Dillon, Gibby, Matt, Ozzy, Hailey, Kaitlyn, Johnathan, and Richie; his great-grandchildren, Ariel, Jolie, Marilyn, Jaxon, Jordan, Nash, and Grayson; and his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will be receiving friends for a Visitation on Wednesday, July 17th at Roy Akers Funeral Home - 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 from 5PM to 9PM, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 PM.
A Funeral Procession will depart from the funeral home at 9 AM and arrive at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower - 1715 N. Zarzamora St. 78201 - for a Funeral Mass at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II - 746 Castroville Rd. 78237 - at the conclusion of the service.
Published in Express-News on July 16, 2019