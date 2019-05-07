|
|
March 13, 1925 - May 3, 2019
Ruben Rudolph Donovan, Sr. passed away on May 3, 2019 at the age of 94 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on March 13, 1925 in San Antonio, TX to John and Pauline Donovan.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years: Zerna Donovan; sons: Ruben Jr. (Debrah), John (Carol); step-daughter: Nancy Nixon; step-sons: David Petty (Toni), Michael Petty, John Petty (Lorna), Billy Petty (Laurie); 32 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and other family members and friends.
Ruben was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved his family dearly. He served as firefighter for 34 years as well as a School bus driver for 40 years. He loved to camp, make jelly, play bingo and not to mention his love of cigars. He will be greatly missed.
A visitation will begin on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 6pm-9pm with a rosary beginning at 7pm at Sunset Funeral Home.
A funeral mass will begin the next day Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00am at
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 700 Dewhurst Rd, San Antonio, TX 78213
with interment to follow at
Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on May 7, 2019