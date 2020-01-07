Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Ruben Rene Cardenas


1941 - 2020
Ruben Rene Cardenas Obituary

Ruben Rene Cardenas passed away peacefully January 2, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 78. He was born in Del Rio, Texas to Gustavo and Araminta Cardenas on February 24, 1941. Ruben is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Barbara Cardenas; daughter, Tracy Cardenas; son, Ruben R. Cardenas, Jr. (Sara); sisters, Norma Cardenas, Sylvia Delgado, Carmen Castillo; brother, Ricardo Cardenas; grandchildren, Ethan R. Cardenas, Ruben R. Cardenas III, Elizabeth G. Cardenas, and numerous other nieces and nephews. Ruben is preceded in passing by his parents, Gustavo and Araminta Cardenas; sister, Arabela Torres; brother, Gustavo Cardenas.

Ruben graduated from San Felipe High School in Del Rio, TX in 1959 and completed his Bachelor's and Master's Degree from St. Mary's University.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be celebrated Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.

For personal acknowledgment you may sign the guest book at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 7, 2020
