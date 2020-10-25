1/1
SGT. RUBEN RODRIGUEZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUBEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sgt. Ruben Rodriguez born January 3, 1960 in Manhattan, New York to Angel and Estela Rodriguez, went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2020 at the age of 60.

He was an Army Veteran and proudly served with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office for over 37 years.

He is preceded in death by his father, Angel Rodriguez. Ruben is survived by his mother, Estela Rodriguez; sister, Maria S. Rodriguez; brother, Robert Rodriguez; sons, Christopher Rodriguez, Ruben Rodriguez, Jr. and Satauris Gamble; daughter, Audrey Grace Rodriguez; numerous other loving family and friends including his brothers and sisters in blue.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.

A funeral procession will depart the funeral home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM for a 10:00 AM church service at Community Bible Church, where services will conclude.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Service
10:00 AM
Community Bible Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved