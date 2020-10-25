Sgt. Ruben Rodriguez born January 3, 1960 in Manhattan, New York to Angel and Estela Rodriguez, went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2020 at the age of 60.

He was an Army Veteran and proudly served with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office for over 37 years.

He is preceded in death by his father, Angel Rodriguez. Ruben is survived by his mother, Estela Rodriguez; sister, Maria S. Rodriguez; brother, Robert Rodriguez; sons, Christopher Rodriguez, Ruben Rodriguez, Jr. and Satauris Gamble; daughter, Audrey Grace Rodriguez; numerous other loving family and friends including his brothers and sisters in blue.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.

A funeral procession will depart the funeral home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM for a 10:00 AM church service at Community Bible Church, where services will conclude.