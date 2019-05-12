Home

Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
4571 S. F.M. 1329
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3311
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
4571 S. F.M. 1329
San Diego, TX 78384
Rosary
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
4571 S. F.M. 1329
San Diego, TX 78384
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rosa De Lima Catholic Church
Benavides, TX
Ruben Vasquez Obituary
June 30, 1975 - May 6, 2019
"Baby" Ruben was born on June 30, 1975. He passed away on Monday May 6, 2019 with his parents by his side at his home in San Antonio, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Margarita Vasquez and his uncle Joe Vasquez Jr. His maternal grandfather Benito Sanchez and his uncle Benny Sanchez Jr.; His step grand parents Albino and Severa Rangel.

He is survived by his parents Antonio (Tony) and Iris Sanchez Rangel; His biological father Ruben (Patty) Vasquez and one sister Breanna. His grandmother Elsie Carrillo Sanchez and uncle Ricardo Sanchez, Uncles Bobby (Esmeralda) Vasquez, Steven Vasquez, Noe (Gilda) Vasquez, Aunt Noelia Rodriguez. A very special Aunt, Tranquilina Carrillo (Robert) Heras.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Monday, May 13, 2019 16, at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Rosa De Lima Catholic Church in Benavides, Texas. Interment will follow at the Benavides Cemetery in Benavides, Texas..

Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019
