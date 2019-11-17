|
Rubin L. Weiss born June 2, 1927 went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Heddy Weiss; daughter, Donna Weber; sons, Wayne Weiss (Rose), Roger Weiss (Gloria); 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harlandale United Methodist Church general fund. Visitation will be November 19th from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Services to follow at 10:00 a.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 17, 2019