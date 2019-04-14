Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
funeral procession will prepare to depart
Castillo Mission Funeral Home 520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Ruby Ann Martinez Obituary
September 20, 1993 - April 6, 2019
Ruby Ann Martinez, born September 20, 1993, was called home on April 6, 2019, at the tender age of 25. She was a loving, outgoing young lady who jumped at the chance to help those in need. Ruby aspired to attend school in the Fall to study social work with a goal to work for Child Protective Services. She struggled with her health throughout her childhood, but she persevered and grew up to become a strong, deter- mined woman.
She is reunited in Heaven with her great-grandmothers Aurora & Carmen; great-grand father Apolonio; grandfather Andrew; Uncle Richard; cousin Malery; and nephew Baby Leo. Her time here with us was short, but her impact was huge, and Ruby's legacy will forever live on in the hearts of her adopted parents Dahlia J. & Martin Gonzales; grandmother Mary Jane Martinez biological parents Rudy A. Martinez & Laura Leos; siblings Albert, Ace, Leo, Angel, Paul, Ashley, Krystal, Janelle, Melanie (Jose), Robert III, April, Roxanne, Martin, Angelica; and numerous extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 3-9pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A funeral procession will prepare to depart at 11am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019
