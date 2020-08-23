Lancaster, Texas

Ruby Arline (Kaderli) Pechal, 79, of Lancaster, Texas, passed away with dignity and grace on August 17, 2020. She was born November 14, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas to Alida Emelia Heimer and Ottomar Kaderli.

When she was young, she had a horse named Shotzy whom she rode in trail rides to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. She talked about those days of her childhood with great passion and love.

She worked at the Borden Company for several years where she met her husband, William (Bill) Pechal. She gave birth to their daughter, Melissa, in 1974.

The family moved to Dallas in 1978 and she worked for Bob Hayes Chevrolet, now known as Freedom Chevrolet for over 25 years.

She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother who always put others first before herself.

She became a grandmother in 2006 when her first granddaughter was born. Her second granddaughter was born in 2009. These girls were the light of her life. She was an excellent support system for her family as she took care of both grandbabies when they were little and spoiled them rotten. She attended every school, church or extracurricular event she could to support her granddaughters, Aubrey and Hailey. She was extremely proud of her family.

She loved all animals. Her dog and cat were her world until they had to take a backseat to the arrival of her granddaughters.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Tillery; son in law Stephen; granddaughters Aubrey and Hailey; step children Larry Pechal and Peggy Pechal; nephew Karl Kaderli and his wife Joyce; niece Stacey Kaderli Dukes; and great nephews Garret and James.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ottomar Kaderli and Alida Emelia Heimer Kaderli; husband William (Bill) Pechal; brother Leroy Kaderli; and nephew Allen Kaderli.

Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020, from 6pm to 8pm at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10 am at Fischer Cemetery in Fischer, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp iHope.

