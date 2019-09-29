|
|
August 4, 1928 - September 23, 2019
Ruby Eloise (Swanson) Chittick, ascended into Heaven on September 23, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born on August 4, 1928 in Riverside, California; one of five children born to Oscar and Ethel (Acosta) Swanson. She attended Magnolia Elementary (Perfect Attendance every year), Central Junior High and Poly High (Class of 1946).
With much love, Eloise (AKA Gamie to her family) is survived by her husband, John David Chittick (CMSgt, USAF, Retired); four children: Jimmy, David, Randy and Cyndi Sue; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; sister, Genevieve and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her "Children of the Heart": Laura, Bobby and Randy Rueb. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald and sisters, Janet and Marilyn.
Eloise was a carhop at Wattenbarger's Drive-In when she met and fell in love with the handsome, charming and funny Johnny. They eloped and were married in Las Vegas on July 23, 1954. Eloise called him "my Johnny" and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage.
As a military wife, Eloise and family had many adventures at seven duty stations and managed the household and children while her Johnny was stationed at remote duty assignments; Vietnam and Thailand. She had a great capacity to roll with the vicissitudes of life and accepting whatever life threw at her with kindness, grace, practicality and love, so much love!
Eloise had a great love for her two favorite teams: the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Antonio Spurs. Johnny and Eloise were longtime season ticket holders of the Spurs. One year, Eloise was honored by being named "Season Ticket Holder of the Year".
Eloise left a positive and loving imprint on the lives she touched. She devoted herself to giving back and sharing her love and kindness. She was a volunteer for the Red Cross at Wilford Hall, Protestant Women of the Chapel, Children Have a Potential, the Combat Wives Club and Morningside Manor.
After Johnny's retirement, the two of them shared their love of travel with their very best friends, Bob and Faye Rueb. Together, the four of them had many adventures filled with laughter whether it was at home or traveling.
The Chief and his family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Brookdale Nacogdoches who cared for her so lovingly and to Kathy Caldwell and Donna Tartell both of whom have greatly cared for and attended to the needs of Johnny and Eloise.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
SERVICE
WEDNESDAY,
OCTOBER 2, 2019
11:30 A.M.
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. We acknowledge Eloise's love of flowers, but request in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Humane Society, the ASPCA, or Morningside Ministries. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Sept. 29, 2019