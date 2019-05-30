|
|
1932 - 2019
Ruby Fern "Vikki" Seifert (1932-2019) was the very definition of a "farm-tough" woman. Hardworking when it comes to both farming and homemaking, never one to quit, and right, she always was. You want to cross her? Good luck.
Stun or shock her with any news? Not happening. Vikki witnessed her first pig slaughter during the Dust Bowl era when she was a girl of five years old - because she was forbidden from going down there, and she flat-out did it anyway! Scared and horrified, as a little girl? Not a chance. At the age of 85, she would only look back, describe what she had seen (in ghastly detail, I might add), and remark about having "pig's hoof stew" for dinner and "pig brains and scrambled eggs" for breakfast. She would say "the only thing we couldn't eat was the squeal", and then she would chuckle to herself about it. Was she a little bit ghoulish in this way? Perhaps, by today's standards, but keep reading.
Vikki Seifert was a talented painter, and her beautiful artwork currently festoons the homes of her children and grandchildren. Her specialties were breathtaking landscapes and the occasional still life. She never needed to set up an easel on a bridge in some rural property in France to paint the water lilies, aided by direct visualization of her subject. She painted with her imagination, and she captured the beauty of places that she herself had never even seen. Upon viewing her paintings, you would not ever believe that she had not been there, and seen it for herself, in person.
Vikki Seifert loved science, especially astronomy, and her favorite constellation was Leo. She was an avid reader of classical literature, and her favorite author was John Steinbeck. In fact, she was ready with a hug and comforting words when one was a crying teenage girl, after having finished reading "Of Mice and Men" for the very first time.
Vikki Seifert was passionate about politics and current events and the people affected by the policies, both domestic and international, that pertained to them. She wrote to her local newspaper often, and Vikki's thoughts and opinions were regularly published by this very newspaper.
Vikki leaves behind one first-rate husband, two daughters, one son, three granddaughters, one grandson, and one great-grand daughter who is scheduled to arrive in early August, close to what would have been her 87th birthday.
But Vikki leaves more for us than just her children, grandchildren, and future great-grandchildren. Especially when it comes to the women in our family, she leaves behind the legacy that was the very way she lived her life -- strength, compassion, wisdom, and a whole hell of a lot of "farm-toughness" that we women all need to adopt from time to time.
I am proud to say that Vikki Seifert was my Grandmother.
I see a lot of that "farm-tough" personality in my own mother (her daughter), and I feel a little bit jealous about it sometimes, and I hope that I have enough of Grand mother's nature in me so that I might be able to inspire other women to be as intelligent, well-read, compassionate, and right, as my Grandmother always was.
Published in Express-News on May 30, 2019