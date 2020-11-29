Ruby Franck Moore was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on February 14, 1926 to Ervin F. & Alma (Schaefer) Franck, and passed away from this life on November 24, 2020 in Woodville, TX at the age of 94. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, God-mother and friend who will be dearly missed. She retired from Levi Strauss.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, George Webster Moore; Son, Gary Ervin Moore; grandson, Benjamin George Smith; her parents; brother's, Ervin Arthur Frank (Junior) and William Eugene Franck; sisters, Dorothy Franck Haupt and

Betty Franck Schweer; niece, Delores June Franck.

She is survived by her daughter's, Georgia Moore Brown (Jerry), Gloria Moore Dykes (Doug); grandchildren, Lori Lindsey Bronstad (Mark), David M. Brown, Jennifer Moore Stelly (Alex), Susan Moore Garza (Richard), Sarah Moore, John W. Von Essen(Tiffany), Ashlie Bates Henry (David), Luke Dykes; great-grandchildren, Jessica Bronstad (J.J.), CeeJay Williams, Gwendolyn Stelly, Gracie Ricord, Richard Garza, Summer Von Essen, Kyle Von Essen, Nattali Von Essen, Blake Brittain; great-great grandchild, Marcos Soto;

her sisters, Ruth Franck Farrow, Ella Franck Sinn(Jimmy), Geraldine Franck Mehrle and Shirley Franck Josey. Many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 5-7pm, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home. The private Funeral Service will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with the private burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Due to COVID limitations you can livestream funeral service at facebook.com/stpaulsatx. Condolence may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:

St. Paul Lutheran Church,

2302 S. Presa St. San Antonio, TX 78210 or Old Hanover Lutheran Church Memorial 2949 Perryville Rd. Cape Girardeau, MO 63701