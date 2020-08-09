Ruby Jean (Clements) Beaver went to her Heavenly home on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born in George West, Texas at their farmhouse on June 23, 1935 to James and Helen (Wright) Clements. Ruby made her profession of faith at Cadiz Baptist Church and was baptized in the LaPara Creek as a young girl. Ruby moved to San Antonio in 1954 and worked for Bonnets Bakery (Mrs. Bairds) and Durhams Business College. She met the love of her life, Tommy Gene Beaver, Sr., at the bowling alley at Lackland AFB where he was stationed in the Air Force. She and Tom married July 1, 1960. Ruby was a wonderful mother of four children and actively involved in the PTA as Treasurer. Ruby joined Baptist Temple in 1954 and actively served on multiple committees and in the Woman's Missionary Union. She was an avid supporter of her children and grandchildren's sporting and band events. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Gene Beaver, Sr.; daughter, Tamara Beaver; parents, James and Helen Clements; brother, James Clements III; and sister, Ruth Burton. Ruby is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Yarbrough and Terry Lazenby (Robert); son, Tommy Beaver, Jr. (Gail); grandchildren, Kayla and Morgan Yarbrough, Payton, Brayden, and Kierstin Lazenby, and Tommy "Trey" III and Trent Beaver; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family wishes to acknowledge Debbie Phillips for all of her compassionate care she provided this past year. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia, TX.

Funeral Service

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

12:00 p.m.

Baptist Temple

901 E. Drexel

San Antonio, TX 78210

Private family interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made, in Ruby Beaver's, name to the Cadiz Baptist Church in Cadiz, Texas. Online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com